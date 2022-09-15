Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Trimmed by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 54.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 685,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,174,000 after acquiring an additional 242,080 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $7,641,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.