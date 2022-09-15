Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Volatility and Risk

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ peers have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -6.28 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.36

Scheid Vineyards’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Scheid Vineyards and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 36 127 423 23 2.71

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 82.82%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards peers beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

