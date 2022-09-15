Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.6 days.

Schroders Stock Performance

SHNWF traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 477. Schroders has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SHNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schroders from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 2,584 ($31.22) to GBX 2,592.50 ($31.33) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,703 ($32.66) to GBX 2,524.50 ($30.50) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

