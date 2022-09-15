Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,099,000 after purchasing an additional 267,098 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,369 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.52. 61,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,585,350. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97.

