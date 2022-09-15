Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,303 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,359,981 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after buying an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,288. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

