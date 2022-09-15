Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.12. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $97.82.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.86.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Science Applications International by 90.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.