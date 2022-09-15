Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in August

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

Shares of SRCRF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Scorpio Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

