Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $179.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Seagen Price Performance

Seagen stock opened at $143.67 on Thursday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagen in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

