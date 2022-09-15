Secret Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.83 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $11.83 million and $10,764.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

