Seele-N Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Seele-N coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $5.02 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,892.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065132 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

