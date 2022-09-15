Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,960.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,132.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $109,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,960.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,341. 61.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Semrush during the second quarter valued at $345,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Semrush by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Semrush during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Semrush by 46.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -109.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

