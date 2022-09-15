Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 197.13 ($2.38).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Trading Down 3.8 %

LON:SRP opened at GBX 165 ($1.99) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1,269.23.

Serco Group Cuts Dividend

Serco Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.