Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Seritage Growth Properties Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $12.25 on Monday. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $534.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 93.58%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties
About Seritage Growth Properties
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.
