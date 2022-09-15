Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Seritage Growth Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $12.25 on Monday. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $534.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 93.58%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

