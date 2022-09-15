ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 351,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,862,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded down $21.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $436.12. 71,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,098. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

