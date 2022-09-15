Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.97. 131,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,610. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $48.91.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

