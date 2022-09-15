Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declines By 95.3%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the August 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amerigo Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 32,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.66.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 14.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
