Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Decreases By 88.9%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

BOSC opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $12.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.87.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

