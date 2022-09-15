Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Declines By 38.9%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.9 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
Brenntag stock remained flat at $69.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $102.27.
About Brenntag
