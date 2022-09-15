Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Declines By 38.9%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.9 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

Brenntag stock remained flat at $69.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $102.27.

Get Brenntag alerts:

About Brenntag

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.