Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Decreases By 37.9%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BTBDW remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

