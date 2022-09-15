Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Expands By 94.6%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
CannaGrow Stock Performance
Shares of CGRW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,797. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
