Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Expands By 94.6%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CannaGrow Stock Performance

Shares of CGRW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,797. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

