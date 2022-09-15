Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Grows By 122.4%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the August 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

NASDAQ CLEU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 24,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Liberal Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the first quarter worth $534,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Further Reading

