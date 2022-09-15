Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Decreases By 50.0%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CZBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154. Citizens Bancshares has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

