Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Decreases By 50.0%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:CZBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154. Citizens Bancshares has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.
About Citizens Bancshares
