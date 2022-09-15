Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Expands By 97.5%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CompX International news, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CompX International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958. CompX International has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $258.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.

CompX International Increases Dividend

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

See Also

