Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Grows By 1,100.0%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Stock Performance

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34.

