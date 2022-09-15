Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Grows By 193.8%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCRDW. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dryden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 801,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,870 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

Shares of DCRDW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 3,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

