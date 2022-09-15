Short Interest in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Drops By 82.5%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the August 15th total of 498,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Direct Digital Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of DRCT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 69,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.49.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Direct Digital will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRCT shares. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Direct Digital to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other Direct Digital news, President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Direct Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

