Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Increases By 165.3%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a growth of 165.3% from the August 15th total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DGNU stock remained flat at $9.77 during trading on Thursday. 75,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,519. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

