Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Grows By 94.4%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUFRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dufry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dufry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Dufry Price Performance

DUFRY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 73,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,603. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

