Short Interest in Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Increases By 1,000.0%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of DURYY stock remained flat at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.30.
About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DURYY)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.