Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Increases By 61.4%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Elevation Oncology Price Performance
Shares of ELEV remained flat at $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 74,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,533. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.
ELEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
