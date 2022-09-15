Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Increases By 61.4%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

Shares of ELEV remained flat at $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 74,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,533. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the first quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Articles

