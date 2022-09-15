Short Interest in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Drops By 21.9%

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.8 %

WTRG traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.68. 1,474,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,960. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

