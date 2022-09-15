Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Drops By 44.3%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,215. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMS shares. DZ Bank cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

