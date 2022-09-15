Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Drops By 76.4%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLFP remained flat at $25.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.