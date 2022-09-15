Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Decreases By 42.9%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Interroll Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IRRHF remained flat at $2,079.69 during midday trading on Thursday. Interroll has a fifty-two week low of $2,254.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,254.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,288.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3,606.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRRHF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Interroll from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Interroll from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,720 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

Featured Stories

