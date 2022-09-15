Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Grows By 541.7%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 541.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Monarch Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBARF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.28. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.12 and a fifty-two week high of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

