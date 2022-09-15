Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Declines By 23.9%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Nestlé
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nestlé by 63.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 67,264 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $4,082,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nestlé Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,345. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.