Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Declines By 23.9%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nestlé by 63.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 67,264 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $4,082,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,345. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nestlé

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

