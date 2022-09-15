Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Rises By 147.4%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the August 15th total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 715,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCWorx Price Performance

WORX remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Thursday. 54,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,460. SCWorx has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

