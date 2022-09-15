Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Rises By 147.4%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the August 15th total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 715,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SCWorx Price Performance
WORX remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Thursday. 54,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,460. SCWorx has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
SCWorx Company Profile
