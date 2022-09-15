Short Interest in Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Grows By 46.3%

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,100 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,971.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 85 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Securitas AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Securitas AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SCTBF remained flat at $8.14 on Thursday. Securitas AB has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.