Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Decreases By 20.9%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 2,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,958. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

About SenesTech

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,170.87% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

