Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Declines By 24.2%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,900 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.8 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Shares of Sherritt International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

