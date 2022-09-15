Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Expands By 985.3%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a growth of 985.3% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 0.6 %
Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 54,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
