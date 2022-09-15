Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Expands By 985.3%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a growth of 985.3% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 0.6 %

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 54,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Several research firms have issued reports on SCGLY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.70 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.65) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($33.16) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.