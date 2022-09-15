Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Decreases By 59.4%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONVY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Sonova in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

Sonova Stock Performance

Shares of SONVY stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 24,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,288. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

