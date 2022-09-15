Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Declines By 56.9%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 1.4 %

SPKKY stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 28,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,956. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

