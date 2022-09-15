Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Grows By 30.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 61 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of SSAAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

