Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Grows By 30.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 61 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of SSAAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.