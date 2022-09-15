Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Drops By 70.5%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Teleperformance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $144.47 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $227.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.21.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.