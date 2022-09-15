Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Expands By 737.5%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 737.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Temenos Trading Up 1.1 %

Temenos stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $168.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TMSNY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

