Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Drops By 46.9%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toray Industries Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

(Get Rating)

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.