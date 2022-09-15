Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Decreases By 38.1%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance
Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $49.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
