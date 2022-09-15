Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Expands By 50.7%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 249,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of TCNNF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 159,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,223. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCNNF. Cowen lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$65.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

