Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Declines By 41.9%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTAGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Vasta Platform Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VSTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $446.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.