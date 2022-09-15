Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Declines By 41.9%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Vasta Platform Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VSTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $446.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

