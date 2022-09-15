Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Declines By 41.9%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Vasta Platform Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of VSTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $446.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
